Pacific FC Exercise 2025 Option on Columbian Centre Back Juan Quintana

December 19, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, BC - Pacific FC today announced they have exercised an option on centre back Juan Quintana 's contract, bringing him back to play for the Tridents for the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

Quintana's fiery p resence in the backline earned him 22 appearances in all competitions in 2024, for a total of 1,530 minutes across CPL and TELUS Canadian Championship play. It was his first season with the club.

"We are very excited to continue with Quintana," said James Merriman, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "He's got great instincts as a young central defender who continues to develop and has big potential. He's a player that brings maximum intensity and high energy to his defending."

Standing at six feet tall, Quintana is known for his speed and ability to control play out of the back. A native of Palmira, Columbia, Quintana got his professional start in 2021 playing for Orsomarso SC in Columbia's first and second divisions. He has also appeared five times in Colombia's domestic cup play, Copa Colombia.

As an international player, 21-year-old Quintana's minutes didn't count toward Pacific's league-leading 4,812 U-21 minutes tally in 2024, but he was still a key part of "Trust the Kids" philosophy the club has worked to implement over the past six seasons.

"Quintana is very good for our team in terms of his character and humility," said Merriman. "We believe in him."

Current 2025 Pacific FC Roster as of December 19:

Goalkeepers : Emil Gazdov, Sean Melvin

Defenders: Christian Greco-Taylor, Aly Ndom, Juan Quintana

Midfielders: Sean Young, Sami Keshavarz

Forwards: Dario Zanatta, Josh Heard

