Valour FC Announce Return of Spanish Defender Roberto Alarcon

December 19, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Valour FC News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - Valour FC today announced the return of Roberto Alarcon for the upcoming Canadian Premier League (CPL) season, after the club exercised its 2025 option on the defender's contract.

The 2025 season marks Alarcón's second with the club, after initially signing in December 2023. The native of Palma de Mallorca, Spain, tallied 23 appearances in his debut season with Valour FC, for a total of 1811 minutes.

"Rob was one of our most consistent players in 2024. It was important for us to bring that consistency and stability to the back line for 2025." said Phillip Dos Santos, Head Coach and General Manager, Valour FC "We like his competitiveness and his fight. He's versatile, he can play outside but also drift into more central positions. This can bring versatility to our game. He's also very cultured technically. He fits well in what we want for 2025."

Known as an attack-minded fullback, Alacron notched his lone assist of the season against his former squad Calgary FC, where he played for two years and captured the 2023 CPL Shield as regular season winners before arriving at Valour. Before joining Cavalry FC, Alarcón spent time with Romanian club Universitatea Cluj, making nine appearances with the club during the 2021 season.

"We worked hard last season to lay the foundation and it's exciting to see a lot of the pieces coming back together again," said Alarcon. "I'm ready to get back to work in Winnipeg with all my teammates and the coaching staff to finally secure our deserved spot in playoffs"

Further roster updates will be announced in the coming weeks as Valour continues to build its 2025 squad.

Current 2025 Valour FC Roster as of Dec. 19, 2024:

Goalkeepers : Jonathan Viscosi

Defenders: Gianfranco Facchineri, Roberto Alarcón

Midfielders: Diogo Ressurreição, Safwane Mlah, Zachary Sukunda, Raphael Ohin, Jordan Faria, Dante Campbell

Forwards: Shaan Hundal, Kian Williams

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from December 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.