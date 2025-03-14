Pacific FC Acquire Goalkeeper Max Anchor on Loan from Vancouver Whitecaps

March 14, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC today announced the club has acquired goalkeeper Max Anchor on loan from Vancouver Whitecaps FC for the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

Anchor, 20, came up through the Whitecaps FC Academy system, spent 2024 with Whitecaps FC 2 and was most recently named to the club's senior roster ahead of the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season last month.

"Max is a player I know very well, I worked with him in Vancouver and have seen his progression as a young professional," said James Merriman, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "He's a goalkeeper with strong shot stopping ability and he's aggressive and driven. We know his potential and are very happy to have secured him on loan for the season."

A native of Burnaby, B.C., Anchor joined the Whitecaps' academy at the age of 13 in 2017 after playing youth soccer with Coquitlam Metro-Ford SC and Mountain United FC in the Lower Mainland.

The goalkeeper earned his first test with the Whitecaps' senior side ahead of the 2022 MLS season, when he attended pre-season with the squad.

Anchor went on to sign his first professional contact with Whitecaps FC 2 of MLS Next Pro in May 2022. That same day, he signed a short-term loan with the first team after the Whitecaps squad was hit with a COVID-19 outbreak, as well as a pre-contract to join the senior side as a homegrown player in 2023. Anchor made his professional debut the next day against Charlotte FC, becoming the second youngest goalkeeper to start an MLS game at the age of 17.

Following his professional debut in MLS, Anchor went on to make 38 appearances for Whitecaps FC 2 between the 2022 and 2024 MLS Next Pro seasons, earning six clean sheets.

Anchor has represented Canada at the U-15 and U-20 levels, receiving a call up in 2019 for the Concacaf U-15 Boys Championship and in April 2022 where he attended camp in Costa Rica with the U-20 team.

Anchor joins goalkeeper Sean Melvin, 30, who is in his second year with the club. Pacific FC recently announced the club-record sale of goalkeeper Emil Gazdov to CF Montréal in February 2025, after more than five years with the club.

Current 2025 Pacific FC Roster as of March 14, 2025 : Goalkeepers: Sean Melvin, Max Anchor Defenders: Kadin Chung, Christian Greco-Taylor, Eric Lajeunesse, Pedro Machado, Georges Mukumbilwa, Aly Ndom, Juan Quintana, Midfielders: Lukas Browning Lagerfeldt, Aidan Daniels, Daniel de Pauli, Sami Keshavarz, Matteo Schiavoni, Mattias Vales, Sean Young Forwards: Marco Bustos, Josh Heard, Ronan Kratt, Emanuel Montejano, Dario Zanatta

