Atético Ottawa Sign 18 Yr Old CF Montreal Academy Product Joaquim Coulanges

March 14, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Ottawa, ON- Atlético Ottawa today announced the signing of Joaquim Coulanges to a contract guaranteed for 2025 and 2026 with club options for 2027 and 2028.

Coulanges, 18, is a dynamic left footed player, capable of playing as a full-back, wing-back, or winger. He joins Atlético after spending the bulk of his young career in the CF Montréal Academy.

"Joaquim's ability to play out of tight spaces and his work rate to get up and down the line are extremely valuable qualities to us," said JD Ulanowski, General Manager, Atlético Ottawa. "He is very good in the final third, with plenty of pace and ability in one-on-one situations."

Born and raised in Montréal, Coulanges played youth soccer with CS Les Boucaniers before the CF Montréal organization by way of the Major League Soccer (MLS) Club's pre-academy in 2015. He went on to represent the Academy's Under 17 squad. While playing for CF Montreal's U17 squad in 2022, Coulanges was one of 25 players called up into a Canadian U17 national team camp, in preparation for that year's Concacaf U17 Championship.

Coulanges left the CF Montréal Academy in 2023, and most recently represented CS St-Hubert of Ligue1 Québec in 2024. He will be eligible to contribute to Ottawa's 2,000 minutes by U-21 Domestic Players over the course of the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) Season.

"I'm happy to be here in Ottawa and ready to contribute," said Coulanges. "I'm looking forward to learning from the coaching staff and my teammates, starting with training camp in Mexico and then in front of the amazing supporters here at TD Place starting April 5."

Coulanges has already begun training with the squad ahead of the 2025 Canadian Premier League Season.

Current 2025 Atlético Ottawa Roster as of March 14:

Goalkeepers: Nathan Ingham (CAN), Tristan Crampton (CAN)

Defenders: Noah Abatneh (CAN), Loïc Cloutier (CAN), Joaquim Coulanges (CAN), Amer Didić (CAN), Jonathan Grant (CAN), Brett Levis (CAN), Tyr Walker (CAN)

Midfielders: Gabriel Antinoro (CAN), Manny Aparicio (CAN), Juan 'Coque' Castro (MEX) Aboubacar Sissoko (CAN), Noah Verhoeven (CAN), Alberto Zapater (ESP),

Forwards: Monty Patterson (NZ), David Rodríguez (MEX), Kevin Santos (POR), Sam Salter (CAN), Ballou Tabla (CAN)

Additionally, Atlético Ottawa selected Cape Breton University's Jason Hartill and Carleton University's Adam N'Goran in the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree. Both players will join Atlético's pre-season looking to earn a U SPORTS contract for the 2025 CPL season.

Nine players have been invited to train with the squad while in Ottawa, including six players from the Atlético Ottawa Development Program, headed by Director of Youth Development Drew Beckie.

Goalkeepers: Luka Palajsa (FC London), Zakaria Nakhly

Defenders: Josh Crete (Development Program), Jaden Manetta (Seattle University - USA)

Midfielders: Miguel Campos (Development Program), Gabriel Tardif (Development Program)

Forwards: Adam Ross (Development Program), Ralph Khoury (Development Program)

