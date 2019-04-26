P-Bruins Season Ends with Game Four Loss in Charlotte

Charlotte, NC - The Providence Bruins fell to the Charlotte Checkers Friday night 4-1 in Game Four of the Atlantic Division Semifinals, ending their 2018-19 season. The P-Bruins got their lone goal from Jeremy Lauzon while Kyle Keyser made his first professional start in net.

Providence had some early chances, spending a majority of time in the attacking zone on the strength of three power plays. Alex Nedeljkovic and the Checkers defense killed off the trio man-advantages, keeping the P-Bruins off the board. The rest of the period was hard hitting and physical with several scrums after the whistle. The Checkers closed out the opening frame with a late goal from Jacob Pritchard. With 2:28 left, he scored on a tough angle shot from the corner for his first goal of the series. Nicolas Roy and Josiah Didier earned assists on the play and Charlotte brought a 1-0 lead into the intermission.

The Checkers added a pair of goals in the second period to take a commanding three-goal lead. After Steven Lorentz stole the puck in the left wing corner, he skated behind the net and fed Morgan Geekie backdoor. Geekie hit the open net for his fourth goal of the series and Charlotte went up 2-0 at 7:01. An odd-man rush for the Checkers extended their lead at 11:04. Andrew Poturalski led Aleksi Saarela into the zone for a breakaway chance, but Keyser made a terrific save to stop the shot. However, Poturalski got the rebound and beat Keyser for his fourth goal of the series and give his club a 3-0 lead after 40 minutes.

The P-Bruins would not go down quietly, scoring their first goal in over five periods of play 2:36 into the third. Jordan Szwarz won the face off to Lauzon at the point, and his slap shot went through traffic and by Nedeljkovic for his first goal of the playoffs. Providence played desperate hockey throughout the third, but Nedeljkovic continued to be spectacular in net. The team pulled Keyser with over three minutes remaining, but an empty net goal from Poturalski sealed a 4-1 Checkers victory.

Keyser stopped 25 of 29 shots while Nedeljkovic stopped 24 of 25 shots. Providence was 0-5 on the power play and 1-1 on the penalty kill. This marks the fourth time in the last five seasons that the P-Bruins season has ended with a first round series loss in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

