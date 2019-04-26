San Diego Gulls Pacific Division Finals Tickets on Sale Now

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club's tickets for the Pacific Division Finals home games went on sale to the public today at 10 a.m. Full season ticket holders, mini-plan holders, group ticket purchasers and past buyers received exclusive access to a playoff ticket presale beginning yesterday at 10 a.m.

San Diego will host a minimum two home games for the Pacific Division Finals at Pechanga Arena San Diego, with tickets starting as low as $28 per seat (limit 10 tickets per person). The Gulls will host Game 3 on Wednesday, May 8 and Game 4 on Friday, May 10 at Pechanga Arena San Diego regardless of opponent. San Diego will face either the Bakersfield Condors or Colorado Eagles in a best-of-seven series beginning next week (schedule TBD, Bakersfield leads series vs. Colorado 2-1).

Individual game tickets are available at SanDiegoGulls.com/playoffs, by phone with the San Diego Gulls ticket office at 844-GO GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego Box Office. Tickets will be sold at the box office on a first-come, first-served basis.

Please note that opponent, dates and times will be released by the AHL at a future date.

