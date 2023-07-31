Owlz Win Five of Six vs. Chukars

WINDSOR, Colo. - It may have been the birds best series since making the move to Northern Colorado.

The Owlz were a swing away from a six-game sweep, instead taking five of six from the invading Idaho Falls Chukars.

A 3.33 ERA for the series is their best in NoCo colors. Same goes for their 1.17 WHIP. At the dish, they batted .353 (78-for-221) for the series, their highest average against any team they've faced so far this season. They also averaged 13 hits and more than 10 RBI a game, which, you guessed it, are also team-high marks for a series so far this year.

No started lasted fewer than five innings on the mound. Will Buraconak and Mark Tindall actually earned quality starts in back-to-back appearances, another franchise first since the move. The bullpen allowed four runs vs. the Chukars, only one of which was earned.

Ready for more records? The Owlz +39 run differential is their best in a series all-time. (The now-second-highest run differential in a series [+31] also came against Idaho Falls exactly six years ago). NoCo's 64 runs scored is the most they've ever scored in a series, home or away.

Not to mention the 24 runs scored in the series opener is the most the Owlz have ever scored in a game, dating back to 2005.

You get the point, right?

Now sitting a game out of first place in the South Division, NoCo hits the road for a six-game trip split between Grand Junction and current-first-place-occupant Rocky Mountain.

No better way to test the momentum NoCo's accumulated over the past week.

First pitch from Grand Junction is set for Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Follow along on social media for coverage, and, as always, you can watch every game live on FloBaseball.

