Owlz Welcome Idaho Falls to NoCo this Week

The Northern Colorado Owlz return to Future Legends Field this week to face the Idaho Falls Chukars, who will be making their first appearance in NoCo for a six-game series.

The series starts Tuesday night with TACO TUESDAY with chicken tacos available for $4 each or 3 for $10! Also available for Tuesday are our Family 4-Packs featuring 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, and 4 drinks for just $50!

Wednesday night is WIENER WEDNESDAY with hot dogs for $3! Additionally, Wednesday is "Over the Hump Day" where fans age 55 and older can get chair back tickets for $10!

Also, don't forget about THIRSTY THURSDAY, with select beers for just five bucks!

