Owlz Sign Pitcher Erick Nova for 2024 Season

February 8, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL) - Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. - Right-handed pitcher Erick Nova has signed with the Northern Colorado Owlz for the 2024 season.

Nova, a 2023 graduate of Oklahoma Wesleyan University, will be making his professional debut with the Owlz this season.

"Erick was one of the most influential arms on our 2021 World Series run back in college," said Owlz first baseman Danny Perez, Nova's college teammate in 2021. "Some of the things that stand out about him are his work ethic and his want to learn. He's somebody who can do great things within the game, and I'm glad to call Erick a close friend."

In three seasons in college, Nova made 33 appearances, 13 of them starts, posting a 6.46 ERA in 78 innings while striking out 118.

"We're looking for help in the back end of the bullpen and Nova comes in with a big arm," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said.

He will now bring his talents to the professional ranks, where he is looking to make an impact both on and off the field.

"My goal is to help the Owlz win and get that ring home, and also show the younger generation that with dedication and hard work, every dream is possible," Nova said.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from February 8, 2024

Owlz Sign Pitcher Erick Nova for 2024 Season - Northern Colorado Owlz

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.