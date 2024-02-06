Owlz Sign Outfielder Henry Paulino for 2024 Season

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed outfielder Henry Paulino for the 2024 season.

Paulino comes to the Owlz from Lindsey Wilson College, where he hit .301/.370/.578 in three seasons with 29 home runs and 99 RBI in 121 games.

Now, he gets his opportunity at the professional level. To say that he's happy about the chance would be an understatement.

"I'm excited to be here, to meet the team and the fans," Paulino said. "I heard that the Owlz have the best fans in the league, so I'm excited to see that for myself.

"Get ready: Henry's coming."

