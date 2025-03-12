Owlz Sign Outfielder Elijah Dickerson to 2025 Roster

March 12, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. -- The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed outfielder Elijah Dickerson for the 2025 Pioneer League season.

Dickerson's most recent stop was in the California Winter League in early 2025, where he played a dozen games for the British Columbia Bombers and hit .419/.500/.677 with five doubles and a home run.

Last season, Dickerson played with the Frederick Keys of the MLB Draft League, hitting .282/.325/.340 in 40 games with six doubles, a home run, and 18 RBIs.

A native of New Jersey, Dickerson played college ball at a pair of east coast schools. He played two years, including the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, at La Salle before transferring to Towson and playing three seasons with the Tigers. He was Towson's leading hitter during his senior season in 2024, with a .339/.400/.484 line, adding three home runs, 30 RBIs, and 21 doubles.

The Owlz will be his first fully professional team.

"I'm very excited to join the Owlz because I know that I can help this team win and make my teammates around me better," Dickerson said. "Excited to meet new people and play the game the right way. Also, I'm very excited to explore other parts of the country and travel. I've never been to Colorado and I'm glad I'm getting the chance to experience this amazing state. Finally, I'm glad to get the opportunity to compete in the Pioneer League."

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from March 12, 2025

Owlz Sign Outfielder Elijah Dickerson to 2025 Roster - Northern Colorado Owlz

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.