Owlz Sign Outfielder Dario Gomez for 2024 Season

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed outfielder Dario Gomez for the 2024 season.

Gomes, who played at both Miami and Nevada in college, will be making his professional debut with the Owlz this season.

"Dario showed that he was a solid college player," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said. "He could give us that right-handed bat balance in a lefty-heavy lineup."

In his three collegiate seasons, Gomez hit .330/.371/.507 with 14 home runs and 101 RBI in 152 games. He made NCAA Tournament appearances with Nevada in 2021 and Miami in 2023.

Gomez said he is looking forward to his first professional season in NoCo.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to join such a respected club," Gomez said "I can't wait to get to work on becoming an asset to this team and community."

