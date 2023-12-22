Owlz Sign Outfielder Brandon Trammell for 2024

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed outfielder Brandon Trammell for the 2024 season.

Trammell has made stops in the Pioneer League in each of the last two seasons with Glacier in 2022 and Rocky Mountain in 2023, but injuries limited him to just 23 games total.

"I had the opportunity to play against the Owlz last year and really enjoyed the passion and atmosphere that the Owlz fans brought," Trammell said.

In those 23 games over 73 at bats, Trammell has hit .356/.441/.630 with 5 home runs and 20 RBI. Nine of his 26 hits went for extra bases.

In his senior season at Tusculum in 2021, the last full season he played, Trammell hit .387/.473/.733 in 41 games with 13 home runs and 61 RBI. He also stole 11 bases.

Trammell said he is looking forward to helping make the 2024 Owlz season a successful one.

"I think this could be a team that brings home a championship," Trammell said. "I'm looking forward to this 2024 season and thankful to be a part of the team. Go Owlz!"

