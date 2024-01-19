Owlz Sign Infielder Omar Ortiz for 2024 Season

January 19, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL) - Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed infielder Omar Ortiz for the 2024 season.

After joining the Owlz for spring training last season, Ortiz spent 2023 with the Santa Fe Fuego of the Pecos League, where he hit .362/.496/.626 in 44 games with 11 home runs and 51 RBI.

"We thought he had the tools last year, but he just needed some sharpening, and he did that over the past 12 months," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said.

Ortiz was also in the Pecos League in his first professional season in 2022, hitting .327/.394/.423 in 42 games with Bakersfield.

Prior to his professional career, Ortiz played four seasons at Vanguard University, an NAIA school in California.

He will now get a chance to prove himself in NoCo in 2024.

"I want to be a part of a winning program and grow as a ball player on top of that," Ortiz said. "I know I'm in good hands with Frank and the rest of the coaching staff."

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from January 19, 2024

Owlz Sign Infielder Omar Ortiz for 2024 Season - Northern Colorado Owlz

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.