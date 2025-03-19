Owlz Sign Infielder Maury Weaver for 2025

March 19, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. -- The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed infielder Maury Weaver for the 2025 Pioneer League season.

This will be Weaver's first professional season after completing his college career at Mississippi Valley State in 2024.

In three seasons with the Delta Devils, he hit .277/.369/.386 with seven home runs and 58 stolen bases and 109 runs scored in 133 games.

Weaver said he is focused on bringing his skill set and speed to NoCo and helping the team win in 2025.

"I'm super excited to get to Windsor, meet the fellas, and make an impact on the field and in the community. I'm grateful for this opportunity, and ready to get to work," Weaver said.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from March 19, 2025

Owlz Sign Infielder Maury Weaver for 2025 - Northern Colorado Owlz

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.