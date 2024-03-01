Owlz Sign Catcher Damon Maynard for 2024 Season

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed catcher Damon Maynard for the 2024 season.

Maynard was selected by the Owlz from the PBL's tryout camp in Florida last month after wrapping up his college career with USC Upstate in 2022 and playing seven games for Grand Junction that summer.

"Damon was a pretty good catch-and-throw type catcher at the tryout," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said. "He has won a ring with Grand Junction in 2022 and he definitely has a strong arm."

As a senior with the Spartans, Maynard hit .277/.400/.308 in 33 games with a pair of doubles, three stolen bases and 11 RBI.

Now he gets to take his shot in NoCo in 2024.

"I'm really most excited to get to NoCo and play under Frank," Maynard said. "To be back in the Pioneer League and compete for another PBL championship is gonna be exciting for sure."

