Owlz Re-Sign Outfielder Euro Diaz for 2024

WINDSOR, Colo. - Outfielder Euro Diaz has re-signed with the Northern Colorado Owlz for the 2024 season.

This will be Diaz's third season with the Owlz, joining pitcher Will Buraconak and infielder Kevin Higgins as players who've played in all three of the club's years in NoCo.

"NoCo is like my second home," Diaz said. "Every year I come back better than the year prior and exceed expectations."

Diaz definitely did so in 2023, hitting .336/.409./.437 with a pair of home runs and 48 RBI for the Owlz after an up-and-down 2022.

He also added 23 doubles and 10 stolen bases, earning himself a return to NoCo for the 2024 season.

"He has improved defensively and takes good ABs," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said. "It will be interesting to see how he helps our club win this season. I'm excited he decided to sign back with us for 2024."

