Owlz Re-Sign Letfy Brandon Kaminer

WINDSOR, Colo. - Left-handed pitcher Brandon Kaminer has signed with the Northern Colorado Owlz for the 2024 season.

Kaminer joined the Owlz in June 2023, appearing in 15 games and making nine starts. He posted a 9.18 ERA and struck out 35 batters in 50 innings.

"I think we have a great group of guys," Kaminer said. "Frank and the rest of the staff are guys who want to get behind you and see you succeed. It always allows the player to be more comfortable and feel at home when you have that type of support."

After a promising rookie season, Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said he saw enough from Kaminer for a second go around in 2024.

"I think it's good to have versatility from the left side," Gonzales said. "I'm looking at Brandon as a long relief option who can start if something happens."

