Owlz Conclude Season with 4-2 Win

(Orem, UT) - The Orem Owlz (30-46) finished the season with a 4-2 win over the Ogden Raptors (54-22) on Saturday night at the Home of the Owlz.

A night after giving up a season-high 21 runs, the Owlz got off to a much better start in the 2019 season finale on Saturday night. After William Holmes set the tone by starting the night with two scoreless innings, Jose Verrier picked up the Owlz first hit of the game with single. Morgan McCullough then gave the Owlz the lead with a double to left, putting the Owlz in front 1-0.

After the Raptors tied the game in the third on an Aldrich De Jongh homer to right, Jose Reyes cranked his third home run of the season, a two-run shot, putting the Owlz back in front at 3-1.

Cristian Gomez started the fifth inning with a double and then scored when Jeremiah Jackson doubled off the wall in center, extending the lead to 4-1.

Ogden got a run in the sixth inning on an Imanol Vargas homer but the Owlz bullpen shutout the Raptors the rest of the way for a 4-2 win.

James Varela (1-0) earned the win, allowing one run over 3.2 innings while Ogden starter Adolfo Ramirez (0-2) was charged with the loss and Darrien Williams (2) earned the save.

