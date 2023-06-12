Owen White Earns Texas League Pitcher of the Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Frisco RoughRiders pitcher Owen White was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 5-11.

White took the hill for the RoughRiders on June 7 in Corpus Christi and tossed seven shutout innings to earn the win. White gave up just one hit to the 23 batters he faced, walking two and striking out six. Frisco won the game, 9-0.

White now has three starts in which he has not allowed a run, earned or unearned. In seven of his 11 starts, he has allowed two runs or fewer. His ERA this season is 3.54 over 53.1 innings.

White also won Texas League Pitcher of the Week honors last year after a start against Corpus Christi on July 1, 2022, when he logged 5.1 scoreless innings. This is the second season in a row White was the first RoughRiders pitcher to earn Texas League Pitcher of the Week.

Last year, White won the award in just his second start at the Double-A level. The former second-round selection in 2018 has a 3.24 ERA over 75 innings in Double-A.

The Riders continue a two-week road trip on Tuesday, June 13 to begin a series in Northwest Arkansas. The RoughRiders return to Frisco for a six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals from June 20-25. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

