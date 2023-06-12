RockHounds Host the Wichita Wind Surge June 13-18

June 12, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release







The RockHounds are looking to redeem themselves after a sweep by the Amarillo Sod Poodles put them 5 games back from first place in the division, dropping the last 12-of-14. Midland welcomes the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Minnesota Twins) into town for a six-game series on Tuesday, June 13th.

Here's a look at this week's promotions:

Tuesday (6/13) @6:30PM: RockHounds stress paw giveaway to the first 1,000 fans

Wednesday (6/14) @6:30PM: Half price hot dogs for Wiener Wednesday

Thursday (6/15) @7PM: Discounted beverages for Thirsty Thursday

Friday (6/16) @7PM: Western Weekend and pop-up cowboy hat giveaway to the first 1,000 fans

Saturday (6/17) @7PM: Western Weekend and post-game fireworks

Sunday (6/18) @1PM: 5 tickets for $25 (with coupon from MRT) for Family Sunday

â¾Your don't want to miss this homestand! Get your tickets HERE.

When play begins Tuesday, there will be 12 games remaining in the first half pennant races. In the North, the Tulsa Drillers hold a one-game lead over the Arkansas Travelers. The South could well be decided ... or at least the race "defined" ... as Amarillo hosts San Antonio in a six-game series in the Panhandle.

The San Antonio Missions have taken over the lead in the division by winning 20-of-their-last-30 games. Amarillo has jumped into second by taking 12-of-their-last-14 and Corpus Christi is still just three games back, going 16-9 in their last 25 games. Arkansas took 4-of-6 at Tulsa (in the final meeting between the clubs in the first half), drawing to within one game of the Drillers with 12 to play.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 12, 2023

RockHounds Host the Wichita Wind Surge June 13-18 - Midland RockHounds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.