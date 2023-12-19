Over $22,000 Generated in Dragons Holiday Raffle; over $11,000 for Crayons to Classrooms

December 19, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons Foundation and Day Air Credit Union announced today that $11,278 will be presented to Crayons to Classrooms after completion of a special holiday online 50/50 raffle. The 50/50 raffle began on December 1 and continued until December 18. A total of $22,556 was generated and was split equally between the Crayons to Classrooms and the lucky winner.

"We were very excited to participate in the 2023 Dayton Dragons Holiday 50/50 Raffle" said Crayons to Classrooms (C2C) Executive Director, Steve Rubenstein. "Many thanks to Robert Murphy at the Dayton Dragons and Bill Burke from Day Air Credit Union for selecting C2C as the nonprofit partner this year. The proceeds generated by the raffle will directly benefit teachers and economically disadvantaged students in their classrooms."

"We're thrilled with the Miami Valley's response to our annual holiday raffle and thrilled to be able to present $11,278 to another great local charitable program, Crayons to Classrooms, this holiday season," said Dragons President, Robert Murphy. "We are thankful for our partnership with Day Air Credit Union in making this happen."

"Day Air is committed to strengthening our community, and our partners at the Dayton Dragons share this same passion." Day Air Credit Union CEO and President, Bill Burke said. "We're proud that our efforts this holiday season led to a significant donation to Crayons to Classrooms to help close the opportunity gap by securing and distributing school supplies to students and teachers."

Crayons to Classrooms is a free store for teachers from under-funded preK-12 schools that serve students in Ohio's Miami Valley. In partnership with local businesses, individual donors, and community volunteers, Crayons to Classrooms seeks to close the opportunity gap by securing and distributing school supplies at no cost to teachers of students in need. Located in Dayton, Ohio, the organization serves over 3,000 teachers at 135 schools where 60% or more of their students participate in the National School Lunch Program. Since their opening in 2009, Crayons to Classrooms has distributed over $33 million school supplies to teachers of students in need. To donate, you can visit the website at https://www.crayonstoclassrooms.org/donate/.

Throughout the 2023 season, the Dragons conducted 50/50 raffles, raising thousands of dollars for local charities and the Dragons Foundation. The Pink Ribbon Girls, CultureWorks, and others received money from the raffle, along with the Dragons Foundation, which provides necessary funding and resources to support the countless donations, charitable giving requests, in-kind donations, unique game experiences, and community wide Dragons programs.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from December 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.