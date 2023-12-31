Outlaws Get Better of Wave Saturday Night in Texas.

After a solid victory over the Dallas Sidekicks Thursday night, the 7-time Champion Milwaukee Wave traveled to Mesquite Saturday night to take on the Texas Outlaws and came up on the losing end of intense match.

Final Score: Milwaukee Wave 6, Texas Outlaws 8.

"The guys battled back as best they could amongst sone adversity," said Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "At the end of the day they (Outlaws) executed better than us when it mattered."

Milwaukee Wave goals were scored by Javier Steinwascher x2, Mario Alvarez x2, Andre Hayne and Stuart Grable.

"Give the Outlaws credit," added Oliviero. "They were able to deliver in big moments but we have to put this loss behind us and get ready for what will be a big game against Utica City FC.

Utica City FC is currently undefeated and sitting atop the MASL in the east.

"They (Utica) are 6-0 and full of confidence," exclaimed Oliviero. "They are going to be a difficult opponent. We need to rebound and improve on a couple of things. We'll be prepared."

The Wave are back at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in the new year; Thursday, January 4th at 6:35pm

Tickets are on sale at MilwaukeeWave.com or at the Box Office one hour prior to game time.

