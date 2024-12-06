Outfielder O'Tremba Signs with Goldeyes

December 6, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Outfielder Tanner O'Tremba with the Eugene Emeralds

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Eugene Emeralds) Outfielder Tanner O'Tremba with the Eugene Emeralds(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Eugene Emeralds)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the signing of outfielder Tanner O'Tremba Friday.

O'Tremba was chosen the San Francisco Giants in the 15th round of the 2022 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of the University of Arizona (Tucson, Arizona).

The 25-year-old spent three seasons in the Giants' system, reaching as high as Class-A Advanced with the Northwest League's Eugene Emeralds in 2023 and 2024.

In 160 professional games, O'Tremba has compiled a .240 batting average with 31 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, and 86 runs batted in. The native of Littleton, Colorado has 29 career stolen bases in 34 attempts.

"Tanner is someone we expect to bring some fresh energy to the team this season," said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. Coming from the Giants' organization he's shown the ability to hit for power and play with speed. I'm excited for him to join us and I'm especially encouraged about his excitement and enthusiasm for this upcoming season."

Winnipeg now has six players under contract for the 2025 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins April 26.

2025 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

OF Evan Alexander

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

RHP Marshall Kasowski

OF Tanner O'Tremba

RHP Ryder Yakel

The Goldeyes will open the 2025 campaign Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from December 6, 2024

Outfielder O'Tremba Signs with Goldeyes - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.