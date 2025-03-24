Outfielder Myles Austin Signs with Owlz

March 24, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. -- The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed outfielder Myles Austin for the 2025 Pioneer League season.

Austin will be making a return to the Pioneer League after spending time with the Idaho Falls Chukars in 2024. He played 10 games for the Chukars last season, going 7-for-32 with a pair of doubles, six RBI, and four stolen bases.

"NoCo was one of my favorite places to play as a visitor last year, so this year should be a great ride," Austin said.

He had a standout season in 2022 with Wabash Valley Community College, hitting .374/.476/.537 with five home runs, 55 RBI, and 63 runs scored. He helped lead the Warriors to the JUCO World Series and was named to the All-Tournament team.

Austin also had collegiate stops at Alabama and New Orleans before starting his professional career with the Chukars and now the Owlz.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from March 24, 2025

Outfielder Myles Austin Signs with Owlz - Northern Colorado Owlz

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.