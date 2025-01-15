Outfielder JC Encarnacion Returns to Flock

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of outfielder JC Encarnacion. The four-year Atlantic League veteran returns for his second season with the Ducks and ninth in professional baseball.

"We look forward to having JC back on Long Island," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He adds speed and power to our lineup while also playing terrific defense in the outfield."

Encarnacion rejoins the Ducks after playing 78 games with the team during the 2024 season. He compiled an .800 OPS and stole a team-leading 39 bases, which equaled the sixth-most stolen bases in a single Ducks season and ranked eighth in the Atlantic League. The Dominican Republic native added 17 home runs, 56 RBIs, 63 runs, 75 hits, 12 doubles, two triples and 29 walks. His season was highlighted by a walk-off three-run home run on August 4 against Lancaster and a two-homer, six-RBI, four-hit game on August 28 at York, all tied for single game season-highs by a Duck.

The 26-year-old came to Long Island after spending two seasons with York (2021-22) and one with Lexington (2023). In his four Atlantic League seasons, he has accrued a .276 batting average and an .803 OPS along with 57 homers, 230 RBIs, 245 runs, 392 hits, 77 doubles, 18 triples and 102 stolen bases over 396 games. Prior to his ALPB career, he spent three seasons apiece with the Atlanta Braves (2016-18) and Baltimore Orioles (2018-19, '21) organizations, reaching as high as Triple-A Norfolk in 2021 and earning South Atlantic League All-Star honors in 2018. Encarnacion was originally signed by the Braves as an international free agent in 2016.

