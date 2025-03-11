Outfielder Gordon Richardson Signs with Owlz

WINDSOR, Colo. -- The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed outfielder Gordon Richardson to their 2025 roster.

Richardson is the first signing made by incoming Owlz manager Dmitri Young.

"I'm excited to be able to continue my playing career at the professional level and play for a club that has had so much success," Richardson said.

Richardson played five seasons at Cal Lutheran, helping the Kingsmen to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances from 2022-2024 and back-to-back conference tournament championships.

He had a breakout year during his senior season in 2024, hitting .379/. 447/.442 with seven doubles in 30 games while patrolling center field for the Kingsmen. He also added five stolen bases.

