Our 20s: Charlottetown Islanders

The Charlottetown Islanders' first-round elimination at the hands of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar marked the end of the junior careers of Michael Horth, Cole Huckins and Giovanni Morneau.

Horth leaves Prince Edward Island as one of the best players in Islanders history: his 113 points rank him 15th, his 183 games 11th, and his 71 goals 7th.

The Islanders' ninth-round pick in 2019 (159th), Horth played one season with the Collège Charles-Lemoyne Riverains in the LM18AAAQ and was inactive for a year due to the pandemic, before officially joining the QMJHL in 2021-2022.

In his second season, he boosted his production to 28 goals and 45 points, before going on to score 32 goals and 50 points in 61 games this season, with the captain's C on his jersey.

Cole Huckins, meanwhile, became an Islander in the summer of 2023, after a 58-point, 64-game season in Sherbrooke. His 47 points in 65 games in 2023-2024 concluded his junior career with an impressive 201 points (86-115) in 267 games, having played his first three seasons with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, who made him a first-round pick in 2019 (16th).

Giovanni Morneau's story is rather unusual. Born in Ottawa, he was never drafted in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). After a stint in the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL), he joined the Islanders in 2022-2023 and made an immediate impact.

Scoring 51 points (18-33) in 68 games as a 19-year-old "rookie", he was named assistant captain before the season and followed that up with 40 points (17-23) in 55 games, earning him the title of Charlottetown's top offensive player, as voted by the team's fans.

Morneau intends to continue his career at Carleton University, while Horth and Huckins - who went unsigned by the Calgary Flames after they drafted him in the third round in 2021 - are still hoping for the call of a professional team.

Good luck, guys. And thank you for your time in the QMJHL.

