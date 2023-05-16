Otto Kemp Wins Florida State League Player of the Week

Threshers' infielder Otto Kemp became the second Thresher to win the Florida State League Player of the Week in 2023, earning honors for his 10-24 performance in five games in Dunedin during the week of May Eighth through May Fourteenth. Six of Kemp's ten hits went for extra bases, with three home runs and three doubles. He recorded a hit in all five games he played against the Blue Jays with multiple hits in each of the last four. He also scored six and drove in seven runs for the Threshers in a 3-3 split.

"Trusting what we've set up throughout spring training and coming into this season and sticking to it is the biggest part," Kemp said of his torrid stretch in Dunedin. Kemp begins the Threshers' fourth home series of the season hitting third as the Threshers take on the second-place Bradenton Marauders in Clearwater starting on Tuesday, May 16. For tickets visit Threshersbaseball.com.tickets or call the box office at 727-467-4457.

