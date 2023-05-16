Mighty Mussels Game Notes - May 16-21 at Lakeland

May 16, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







The Mighty Mussels embark on a 12-game road trip Tuesday, starting off with a six-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers (DET).

NO-HITTER COMPLETES SWEEP

The Mighty Mussels completed a six-game sweep of the Tampa Tarpons in no-hit fashion Sunday, finishing just one batter over the minimum in the club's fourth no-hitter in the last three seasons. Cory Lewis spun 5.2 perfect innings before A.J. Labas, Gabriel Yanez and Ben Ethridge closed out the historic day. Tampa's lone base runner came on a dropped third strike in the eighth inning. The following players had successful series:

FTM at Tampa OPS

Jorel Ortega 1.177 9-23, 4 XBH, 6 RBI, 3 BB

Danny De Andrade 1.057 7-19, HR, 4 BB, SB

Andrew Cossetti 1.381 5-14, 2 HR, 7 RBI

Cory Lewis 5.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 7 K

C.J. Culpepper 5.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 8 K

LEWIS WINS PITCHER OF THE WEEK

After delivering a perfect performance on Sunday, Fort Myers' hurler Cory Lewis was named the FSL Pitcher of the Week Monday. After recording his 5.2 innings, Lewis enters the week first in the FSL in opponents' average (.168), third in ERA (2.43), WHIP (0.88), and strikeouts (39). The UC Santa Barbara product set a new career-high in innings pitched during Sunday's effort.

COSSETTI NAMED PLAYER OF THE MONTH

Mighty Mussels catcher Andrew Cossetti was named FSL Player of the Month for April after hitting .339/.474/.678 over 19 games. By the end of the month, Cossetti led the league in homers (4), RBI (20), OBP (.474), SLG (.678), OPS (1.154), doubles (8), and XBH (12). The St. Joseph's product was also named FSL Player of the Week after going 10-for-18 with three home runs and 14 RBI between April 18-23 vs Jupiter. Cossetti enters the week leading the FSL in HR (6), RBI (31), and SLG (.620). He also ranks second in OPS (1.087), third in OBP (.467), fourth in XBH (15) and total bases (57).

NO-HIT NONSENSE

The Mighty Mussels have thrown four no-hitters in the past three seasons, with two coming during the same month (May 2022). The franchise went 10 full years since their previous no-hitter (2011).

Most recently, Fort Myers completed a nine-inning no-no on Sunday, May 14 against Tampa.

FIRST LOOK AT LAKELAND

The Mussels visit Joker Marchant Stadium Tuesday for the first of two six-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers (DET). The Flying Tigers currently sit in 5th place in the FSL West and boast the following ranked prospects:

Lakeland MLB BA

SS Peyton Graham 6 6

SS Cristian Santana 9 13

INF Manuel Sequra 16 23

RHP Troy Melton 17 21

INF Luke Gold 18 -

MUSSELS TO THE MAJORS

Three members of the 2021 Mighty Mussels have already made their MLB debuts this season.

2B Edouard Julien was called up on April 12 and made his debut for the Twins against the White Sox. In his second game, he recorded his first hit and home run on different ABs in the same inning.

RHP Casey Legumina was called up by the Cincinnati Reds and made his debut on April 15, tossing two scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

LHP Brent Headrick was called up to the Twins on April 16, making his MLB debut in Boston on April 19. He logged three innings of one-hit baseball against the Red Sox before logging five innings in relief against the Yankees on Wednesday.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.