Otters Score Double-Digits to End Preseason







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters scored in six separate innings to wrap up their exhibition game slate with a 10-1 win against the Black Sox on Tuesday morning.

The game opened with solid pitching from the Otters, as Ryan O'Reilly and Ryan Campbell combined for four innings of no hits or runs allowed.

On the offensive side, Evansville scored a pair of runs in each of the second, third and fourth innings. Left fielder Elijah MacNamee opened the scoring with a two-run shot to left in the second inning.

The Otters added two runs in the second, thanks to a fielder's choice and passed ball. Catcher Justin Felix got in on the long ball fun with a two-run home run of his own in the fourth inning, bringing the Otters' advantage to 6-0.

The Black Sox would find their sole run of the day in the fifth inning thanks to an RBI single from the third basemen.

Evansville answered back immediately in the fifth as designated hitter Steven Sensley doubled in a run.

The Otters scored another pair of runs in the seventh inning, with the first run scoring on a fielder's choice hit by Sensley. Pinch hitter Andy Armstrong rounded out the inning with a sacrifice fly to center to bring in infielder Zach West.

Center fielder Miles Gordan closed the scoring for Evansville with a solo home run in the eighth inning, giving the Otters the 10-1 lead that would hold out to the end.

The Black Sox recorded just three hits in the contest and recorded two errors.

Evansville had 10 hits, eight of which were for extra bases. Third basemen J.R. Davis went 3-for-3 on the day, scoring twice. MacNamee finished 2-for-3, scoring twice as well.

The Otters' pitching staff combined for 16 strikeouts and just one walk.

Evansville kicks off their 2022 Frontier League season on Friday when they host the New Jersey Jackals at 6:35 p.m. at historic Bosse Field in Evansville.

