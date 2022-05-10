CKDJ 107.9 and 94.5 Unique FM Named Official Radio Broadcasters of the Ottawa Titans

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans of the major league partnered Frontier League announced today they have reached a regional radio broadcast rights agreement that will make CKDJ the official English radio broadcaster and Unique FM the official French radio broadcaster for all 96 games during the 2022 season.

"There are things in life that are meant to be together, one being our great game of baseball and radio, a tradition that predates me," said Titans Vice President and COO, Regan Katz. "We are committed to putting out a premier radio broadcasting product to our great fans who can witness the rise of Ottawa Titans baseball."

The 96-game Frontier League season begins this Friday - May 13 - highlighted by the Titans playing their first game in franchise history against the Joliet Slammers at 7:35 pm.

CKDJ 107.9 is a campus radio station broadcasting out of Algonquin College in Nepean, Ontario. The station provides the opportunity to teach the craft of the broadcasting industry to its students. The station also focuses on local events on campus and sports, including the Central Canada Hockey League.

94.5 Unique FM became the first radio station in the Ottawa-Gatineau region to target the Franco-Ontarian audience. On top of their all-local approach, Unique also serves as the official francophone radio broadcaster of the Ottawa Senators.

Along with listening on 107.9 and 94.5 FM respectively in the Greater Ottawa Region, fans can listen live at CKDJ.net or UniqueFM.ca. All games will also be live streamed through the Frontier League's official streaming provider, FloSports, at FloBaseball.tv.

