Otters Recognize Careers of Star Duo

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters would like to congratulate outfielders Elijah MacNamee and Miles Gordon as they move away from their baseball playing careers.

"Miles and Elijah were valuable additions to our team and the community," Evansville Field Manager Andy McCauley said. "We wish them well with whatever their future holds."

MacNamee, a Cypress, TX native, has been a fan-favorite since arriving in Evansville in 2019. Defensively, MacNamee has been stealing opponent hits and runs in right field his entire career. At the plate, however, consistency has been key. In his three seasons with Evansville, he's put together a .290 batting average, with 229 hits, 38 doubles, eight triples, 18 home runs and 105 RBI. Throw in his 89 walks and his career on-base percentage is over .300.

"First off, I want to thank the Otters for giving me three incredible seasons," MacNamee said. "I cannot thank the coaching staff enough for giving me a chance to pursue my dream. To the fans, I want to thank you for being so awesome and welcoming throughout this journey. Good luck to the Otters and I hope to see you bring home some more hardware!"

MacNamee joined the Otters following his senior season at Mississippi State. While with Mississippi State, he was a member of two College World Series appearances in 2018-19, and a member of a Super Regional appearance in 2017. During his Mississippi State tenure, he earned the nickname 'Big Hit Mac,' which carried on to his days in Evansville. In his collegiate career at Mississippi State, MacNamee batted .287 with 113 runs, 37 doubles, 17 home runs, 116 RBIs, and 60 walks in 170 games played and 154 games started. He also had a career .441 slugging percentage and a .367 on-base percentage.

Gordon, from Oakville, Ontario in Canada, signed with the Otters heading into the 2021 season. In his two years working the Otters' centerfield, Gordon has worked to a .257 batting average with the help of 33 doubles, nine triples, 10 home runs and 71 RBI. In 2022, Gordon had a team-high 20-game hit streak during the season.

"I want to thank the Evansville Otters for welcoming me with open arms," Gordon said. "From the staff, fans and teammates, I couldn't have asked for a better past two years. I wish nothing but the absolute best to the Otters in the future and will be following them on their quest to bring the Frontier League Championship back to Bosse [Field] where it belongs."

Upon joining Evansville, Gordon brought with him five seasons of experience with the Cincinnati Reds organization. Gordon played for the Arizona League Reds, Pioneer League Billings Mustangs, Florida State League Daytona Tortugas, and the Midwest League Dayton Dragons from 2015-2019. Overall, with the Reds organization, Gordon batted .242 with 13 home runs and 99 RBIs in 908 at-bats. In 253 games played, Gordon scored 130 runs, had 68 totals extra-base hits, and swiped 47 bags.

In his time with the Reds, Gordon played with former Otters pitcher Randy Wynne in Dayton in 2019 and roomed with former Otters outfielder Logan Taylor in 2018. Gordon was drafted by the Reds in the fourth round of the 2015 MLB June Amateur Draft out of St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary School in Oakville, Ontario.

The Otters are excited for the future for these two men and thank them for their time in Evansville.

