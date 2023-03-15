Otters Bring Back Franchise Strikeout Leader

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters have signed 2016 Frontier League Champion, pitcher Tyler Vail.

Vail, a native of Easton, PA, returns to Evansville for his sixth season in an Otters jersey. Vail is the franchise's all-time leader in strikeouts with 347. Most recently, he had a limited season in 2021 due to injury. During that year, Vail struck out 16 batters in four starts and 20.1 innings pitched.

In 2019, he began in the bullpen before transitioning to the starting rotation. Vail went 5-5 with a 2.78 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 81 innings pitched and 18 appearances. In 2019, Vail became the Otters' franchise career leader in strikeouts at 331. Vail came back to the Otters in 2018 after playing previously for Evansville in 2015-2016. Vail went 15-8 with a 4.06 ERA in 35 appearances. He pitched in 206 innings while striking out 160 batters.

In 2017, the Arizona Diamondbacks signed Vail before the start of the season and he split time between Hillsboro and Missoula, where he made 14 total starts. He was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the 5th round of the 2010 MLB June Amateur Draft from Notre Dame High School in Easton, Pennsylvania.

