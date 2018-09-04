Otters Fall to Wild Things in First Game of FLDS

September 4, 2018 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release





EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters struck for an early lead in the first game of the Frontier League Division Series but could not break through further as the Washington Wild Things grabbed a 4-1 win over the Otters Tuesday at Bosse Field.

Evansville scored early for the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning. With two runners on base, Jeff Gardner lined a single up the middle to score David Cronin from third base and giving the Otters a 1-0 lead.

Being given the 1-0 edge, Otters starting pitcher Randy Wynne retired the first eleven Washington batters he faced with Reydel Medina hitting a double in the top of the fourth for the Wild Things' first hit of the game.

In the top of the sixth, the first four Washington batters hit safely, leading to the tying run for Washington at 1-1.

The Wild Things would continue to add on two more runs in the sixth inning on a fielder's choice and a sac fly by Carter McEachern to take a 3-1 advantage.

Roman Collins tacked on another insurance run with a solo home run in the top of the eighth, pushing the Wild Things' lead to 4-1 and the game's final score.

On the mound, Washington's Thomas Dorminy earned the win after tossing seven innings, allowing an unearned run and striking out seven.

Evansville's Randy Wynne is dealt the loss, going five innings and surrendering five runs on five hits with three strikeouts.

Washington closer Zach Strecker recorded the save in the ninth.

The second game of the best-of-series will be Wednesday from Bosse Field with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

Tyler Beardsley is slated to start Game 2 for Evansville while Washington lists Chase Cunningham as their probable starter.

Tickets and special playoff packages are still available for Wednesday's postseason game at Bosse Field.

With the purchase of a $10 Playoff Pass, fans can receive general admission seating to every postseason game at Bosse Field.

Fans can purchase a Playoff Pass by calling 812-435-8686 or email boxoffice@evansvilleotters.com.

The Playoff Picnic special is also available for every postseason game at Bosse Field. With the purchase of a $10 Playoff Picnic ticket, fans can get an all-you-can-eat buffet for a playoff game, consisting of hot dogs, cheeseburgers, baked beans, soft drinks and water. The Playoff Picnic does not include a general admission ticket as a general admission ticket must be purchased separately.

Fans can purchase a Playoff Picnic by calling 812-435-8686 or email zurbina@evansvilleotters.com at least 24 hours in advance.

General Admission group tickets are also available for the postseason at Bosse Field. Group tickets are $2 with a 20-person minimum required for the group rate.

Fans can purchase general admission group tickets by calling 812-435-8686 or stopping by the Bosse Field box office.

General Admission single-game tickets are available by calling 812-435-8686, online at evansvilleotters.com and at the Bosse Field box office.

The Otters are looking forward to having fans join the affordable, family fun this postseason at historic Bosse Field.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from September 4, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.