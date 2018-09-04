Game One of FLDS Goes to Washington, 4-1

EVANSVILLE, In. - The Washington Wild Things, who are looking for their first playoff series win since 2007, opened the 2018 Frontier League Division series with a 4-1 win at Evansville, to take a 1-0 series lead in the best of five set. Behind a strong, seven-inning performance from Thomas Dorminy and a three-run sixth inning, Washington clawed its way to victory.

Evansville scored first, in the bottom of the first. A Ramsey Romano error allowed lead-off man David Cronin to reach, and he eventually scored on a single by right fielder Jeff Gardner, that gave Evansville a 1-0 lead.

The game remained 1-0 until Washington's half of the sixth when Dom Iero, James Harris, Roman Collins and Reydel Medina led off the frame with four-straight hits. Iero doubled, followed by three singles, the second of which, off the bat of Collins, plated Iero to tie the game. Two batters later, right fielder Hector Roa hit into a fielder's choice that plated a run to give Washington the lead, 2-1. The next batter, second baseman Carter McEachern lifted a sac fly to give Washington a 3-1 lead.

Roman Collins added a second RBI with a lead-off solo shot in the eighth, after Dorminy finished his seven innings of work. The 2018 Pitcher of the Year in the Frontier League dazzled, fanning seven and allowing just the unearned, first-inning run in his start.

Jesus Balaguer, Jake Eaton and Zach Strecker combined to go two scoreless to seal the deal, with Strecker earning the save with a scoreless ninth, to put Washington up 1-0 in the series.

Before the FLDS can shift to Washington, the Wild Things and Otters will do battle in game two tomorrow night at Bosse Field. Chase Cunningham takes the mound for the East Division Champions and will be opposed by Tyler Beardsley for Evansville. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. EDT.

