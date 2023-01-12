Otters Add Korte to Coaching Staff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters announced Thursday morning that Rick Korte has been added to the coaching staff.

Korte, who now resides in Schaumburg, Illinois, is the former CEO, President and Managing Director of HEIDENHAIN Holding. In this capacity, he managed 9 separate companies, all serving the motion control technology industry. In his time at HEIDENHAIN, Korte oversaw 500 hundred employees and hundreds of millions of dollars in turnover.

Since retiring in 2020, Korte now spends his time as a professional speaker and mentor, talking about the importance of integrity, accountability and character building.

As a member of the Otters coaching staff, Korte will serve as a character coach, helping players and coaches set personal goals and become better men, both on and off the baseball field.

"I want to thank Andy McCauley for giving me the opportunity to help these men grow," Korte said. "I hope to be a resource these players and coaches can use in both their personal and professional lives."

Another part of Korte's role will be to assist players and coaches who want professional advice when preparing to enter the workforce, whether that be for a job in the offseason or for their post-playing careers.

"I am really excited to have Rick join us in 2023," Otters field manager Andy McCauley said. "Many players do not have a resource like this while in their playing career and I know Rick will become an instant asset and friend to all of us."

Korte will be in constant contact with the team in an effort to maintain relationships and check in with players/coaches.

