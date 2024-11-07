Ottawa Titans Exercise 2025 Player Options

November 7, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans exchange fist bumps before a game(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club exercised the 2025 options on 22 players on Thursday, beginning their roster build.

By exercising the options on the players listed below, the Titans will retain their Frontier League playing rights for the 2025 season.

The Ottawa Titans have exercised the following 2025 Player Options:

UTIL Evan Berkey

LHP CJ Blowers

OF Lamar Briggs

INF Aaron Casillas

C Victor Cerny

RHP Matt Dallas

LHP Jake Dixon

UTIL Michael Fuhrman

RHP Shane Gray

RHP McLain Harris

OF Jake Hjelle

LHP Tyler Jandron

RHP Breyln Jones

LHP Grant Larson

OF Brendan O'Donnell

LHP Bryan Peña

UTIL Bradlee Preap

LHP Billy Price

LHP Jose Torrealba

INF Jackie Urbaez

UTIL Taylor Wright

INF AJ Wright

Declined Player Options:

INF Christian Ibarra

INF Peyton Isaacson

RHP Scott Prins

LHP Arlison Rodriguez

For those unfamiliar with the process, the Frontier League has Player Options built into a two-year contract. They play/are under contract for the first season, and each team has the club option for the following season unless otherwise negotiated.

If the option is exercised (as done to the players above), teams can still extend the player on a new contract or have players play on that option the following season. This allows teams to maintain the player's Frontier League contractual rights for the next playing season.

If a team declines the contract option, the player is a free agent, effective December 15.

In other news, the Titans have traded INF Jamey Smart and LHP Kyle White to the Joliet Slammers in exchange for Future Considerations.

Also, the club has granted the release to RHP Erasmo Piñales, who will pursue an opportunity in the Mexican Professional League.

The Ottawa Titans begin the 2025 season on the road versus the Down East Bird Dawgs on Friday, May 9 at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. The 2025 Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. against the New Jersey Jackals at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

