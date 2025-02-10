Ottawa Rapid FC Makes a House a Home at RA Centre's House of Sport Training Camp

February 10, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa Rapid FC News Release







Ottawa - The RA Centre, House of Sport, and the Ottawa Rapid FC are thrilled to announce a partnership that establishes the RA and House of Sport as the official home base for Ottawa's new professional women's soccer team.

"We're excited to call the RA our home and to have access to an amazing community within the RA's House of Sport," says Stephanie Spruston, COO, Ottawa Rapid FC. "This partnership demonstrates our commitment to building a strong foundation both on and off the field."

As Ottawa Rapid FC prepares for their highly anticipated debut season this April, the team, headquartered at the RA, is busy building an exciting team. Four-time Olympian Desiree Scott will provide leadership and a wealth of competitive experience to a field well-represented by Ottawa natives: Florence Belzile, Emily Amano, Miranda Smith, and goalkeeper, Mollie Eriksson.

"The RA is proud to welcome Ottawa Rapid FC to our House of Sport community," Ian Fraser, CEO, RA Centre. "We're dedicated to supporting the growth of sports in our region and excited to share in this milestone for professional women's soccer in Ottawa."

The club will play its home matches at the 24,000-capacity TD Place Stadium in Lansdowne Park. Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at https://www.rapidfc.ca/2025-season-ticket-memberships

