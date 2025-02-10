A Champion's Heart: Mathilde LaChance Joins the Montréal Roses

Mathilde LaChance with Rouge et Or de l'Université Laval

Montréal, February 10th, 2025 - The Montréal Roses continue to invest in Québec talent with the signing of Mathilde Lachance, who stood out during the club's scouting days. This signing is made possible thanks to the support of FASKEN, a founding partner of the club and a key ally in our vision for women's soccer in Montréal.

This announcement reaffirms the Montréal Roses' commitment to developing local talent and strengthening women's soccer in Canada by providing a professional pathway for homegrown players.

MATHILDE LACHANCE: FROM SCOUTING SUCCESS TO A DREAM COME TRUE

Mathilde Lachance impressed the technical staff during the Roses' scouting days held on November 2 and 3. These evaluation sessions, open to university, semi-professional, and professional players, aim to identify local talent capable of competing at the highest level.

Her journey is one of perseverance and resilience. After having to put her career on hold for two years due to heart surgery, she displayed exceptional determination to return to the field. In just two seasons, she regained her form and proved herself as a perfect candidate for the Roses' roster.

"Mathilde embodies exceptional Québec talent, discovered during our scouting sessions. Her game intelligence, composure, and ability to exploit space make her a highly promising player. With an impeccable mindset, she has everything it takes to grow and thrive within our Roses." - Marinette Pichon, Sporting Director of the Montreal Roses.

"Participating in the scouting days was already an incredible opportunity, but earning a contract with the Roses is a dream I thought was out of reach after my surgery. My journey proves that perseverance pays off, and I hope to inspire other players to believe in themselves." - Mathilde Lachance, new player for the Montréal Roses

Mathilde Lachance

Height: 5'4"

Date of Birth: July 2, 2002 (22)

Hometown: L'Ancienne-Lorette, Québec

Position: Defender

Preferred Foot: Right

Current Club: Montréal Roses (Canada)

Previous Clubs: : Rouge et Or de l'Université Laval/Royal Sélect from Beauport

