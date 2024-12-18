Ottawa Charge Suffers Another One Goal Loss

December 18, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet celebrate a goal against the Ottawa Charge

LOWELL, MA - The Boston Fleet sailed past the Ottawa Charge, 3-2 on Tuesday night at the Tsongas Center for their second-straight win of the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. After a scoreless first period, the teams combined for four goals in the middle frame with Boston taking two different leads and Ottawa scoring two different equalizers. Fleet forward Jamie Lee Rattray opened the scoring with her first of the season, followed by a physical back and forth battle that led to Ottawa forward Shiann Darkangelo's first career tally against her former team. Rookie Shay Maloney responded 73 seconds later with her first career PWHL goal, then Aneta Tejralová tied it up for the Charge with under four minutes to play in the period. Hannah Brandt sealed the win with the lone third period goal, earning first star of the game honors. Aerin Frankel earned her second straight win with 24 saves.

QUOTES

Boston Fleet head coach Courtney Kessel on the team win and Shay Maloney's first goal: "It's great, I think we win when our best players score goals, and Shay has been a tremendous addition to our team. Offensively, obviously scoring goals, but also the mentality that she has brought here."

Boston Fleet forward Hannah Brandt on Shay Maloney's impact: "When Shay came here, I feel like she always had a physical style, you saw that right away as she created advantages. I knew right away that she would fit into this league, obviously because physicality is huge, and she has been great getting plays going and scoring a goal was huge. She's been working really hard, and it has been fun to watch her, and she has a really bright future in this league."

Ottawa forward Shiann Darkangelo on her first goal in the PWHL: "It went off my shin pad there, but a goal is a goal! It was a nice shot by Jincy Roese and there was traffic in front of the net. Scoring the goal was nice, but we wanted to win. That's what we are looking for."

Ottawa defender Aneta Tejralová on her rocket to tie the game at 2-2. "It was a nice break out by Ronja Savolainen. It made it easy for me to get a good shot."

NOTABLES

Boston's second consecutive win ties the team's longest regular season win streak. The Fleet posted five different two-game win streaks during the inaugural season.

Ottawa played in their fourth straight one-goal decision and remain winless in two road contests to start the season.

The game featured five different goal scorers - each with their first goals of the season - including Boston's Jamie Lee Rattray, Shay Maloney and Hannah Brandt, and Ottawa's Shiann Darkangelo and Aneta Tejralová.

The goal by Maloney, Boston's sixth round draft pick, was the first of her PWHL career, one game after recording her first career point.

The goal by Darkangelo, acquired by a trade with Boston during the inaugural season, was the first of her PWHL career in her 28th game. The center was promoted to Ottawa's second line and logged a season-high 13:34 in ice time.

Boston's Emma Greco recorded her first career PWHL point in her 26th career game, assisting on Rattray's goal. Amanda Pelkey and Sophie Shirley recorded their first points of the season with assists on Maloney's goal.

Fleet captain Hilary Knight extended her season-opening point streak to four games (2G, 2A).

Danielle Serdachny, Ottawa's second overall draft pick, recorded her first career multi-point game with two assists.

Charge captain Brianne Jenner has two assists in her first two games of the season since returning from injury on Dec. 6.

Goaltenders Aerin Frankel (BOS) and Emerance Maschmeyer (OTT) are tied for the PWHL lead with 121 shots against. Frankel leads Maschmeyer in saves, 113 to 111.

Natalie Snodgrass (OTT) had a season-high three shots on goal and 16:11 minutes played on her 26th birthday.

Taylor House (OTT) logged 10:01 minutes played in her first career PWHL game since signing a Standard Player Agreement from the Charge's Reserve Player list.

Alina Müller (BOS) returned to action on the team's top line after missing one game and played 17:46 with one shot on goal.

Klara Peslarova (BOS) served as the team's backup goaltender for the first time this season.

Boston scored the game's first goal for the third time in four games this season.

The Fleet dominated the Charge in the face-off circle, winning 24 draws to 13.

Ottawa played penalty-free despite entering the contest tied with Boston for the league-lead with 28 penalty minutes in their first three games.

Boston never had an opportunity to showcase its league-leading power play (33.3%), but with three successful penalty kills they improved their shorthanded efficiency (87.5%) to a first-place tie with New York.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Ottawa 0 2 0 - 2

Boston 0 2 1 - 3

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period-1, Boston, Rattray 1 (Greco), 2:18. 2, Ottawa, Darkangelo 1 (Roese, Serdachny), 6:49. 3, Boston, Maloney 1 (Pelkey, Shirley), 8:02. 4, Ottawa, Tejralová 1 (Jenner, Serdachny), 16:16. Penalties-Rattray Bos (roughing), 12:31; served by Bilka Bos (too many players), 18:53.

3rd Period-5, Boston, Brandt 1 (Knight), 8:26. Penalties-Bard Bos (boarding), 12:43.

Shots on Goal-Ottawa 9-8-9-26. Boston 7-11-7-25.

Power Play Opportunities-Ottawa 0 / 3; Boston 0 / 0.

Goalies-Ottawa, Maschmeyer 1-2-0-1 (25 shots-22 saves). Boston, Frankel 2-2-0-0 (26 shots-24 saves).

A-2,854

THREE STARS

1. Hannah Brandt (BOS) GWG

2. Shay Maloney (BOS) 1G

3. Danielle Serdachny (OTT) 2A

STANDINGS

Boston (2-0-0-2) - 6 PTS - 2nd Place

Ottawa (1-0-1-2) - 4 PTS - 5th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Ottawa: Thursday, December 19 at Minnesota at 8:00 p.m. ET

Boston: Friday, December 27 at Toronto at 7:00 p.m. ET

