Midea Becomes Official "Major Appliance Partner" of the PWHL

TORONTO AND NEW YORK - Midea, a global leader in smart home appliances, is turning up the heat on women's sports by becoming the official Major Appliance Partner of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL). This first-of-its-kind partnership marks Midea's bold entry into North American sports sponsorship and underscores the vital role women's sports play in building stronger communities.

As the PWHL enters its second season, electrifying fans across North America, Midea is stepping onto the ice, extending its brand promise of "Make yourself at home" to hockey enthusiasts, supporting not just the game but the communities that make it thrive.

"This partnership is about more than appliances- it's about supporting game-changers," said Philip Xie, General Manager, Midea Canada. "The PWHL is redefining women's professional hockey, and we're proud to champion their vision while delivering comfort and convenience to North American homes with Midea's trusted appliances."

Echoing the excitement, Mark Tang, Head of Marketing of Americas, Midea International Business, added, "Hockey isn't just a game- it's a shared tradition that brings families and communities together. Partnering with the PWHL allows us to connect with fans in Canada and the United States while championing our shared values of inclusivity, accessibility, and excellence. There is an incredible movement happening in women's sports, and we're proud to support this movement ."

As part of the partnership, Midea will enhance the PWHL team experience by outfitting locker rooms with state-of-the-art appliances. Midea will also elevate the in-game experience for fans with activations and prizing, creating moments of joy both on and off the ice.

"Just as Midea inspires innovation with its products and community approach, we aim to elevate women's hockey and inspire the next generation of athletes," said Amy Scheer, PWHL Senior Vice President of Business Operations. "Together, we'll create engaging opportunities and unforgettable moments for fans and athletes alike, advancing the sport's reach and impact."

The PWHL continues to set new benchmarks in professional women's hockey, showcasing the best players in the world and fostering an inclusive hockey culture. Together, the PWHL and Midea are teaming up to spark a deeper connection with fans through initiatives that inspire young players and break down barriers in sports.

