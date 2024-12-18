Toronto Sceptres Fall to New York Sirens 4-2

December 18, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens earned a 4-2 win over the Toronto Sceptres on Wednesday, powered by four straight goals in the second period. The Sirens, who were playing in their 2024-25 home opener at Prudential Center, now sit alone atop the PWHL standings with eight points. Noora Tulus opened the scoring with her first PWHL goal, assisted by new linemates Sarah Fillier and Alex Carpenter who added to their league-leading point totals. Three additional New York players scored their first of the season in the period: Emmy Fecteau, Micah Zandee-Hart and Jaime Bourbonnais-- Fecteau and Zandee-Hart's tallies were also the first of their PWHL careers. Toronto's Hannah Miller and Emma Woods each added goals in the third period, but the Sceptres couldn't complete the comeback and fell for a third straight game in regulation. Corinne Schroeder recorded the win for Sirens, her league-leading third victory of the season.

QUOTES 

Toronto forward Emma Maltais on if the start to this season feels the same as last season: "I mean, it's a different season, it's a different team, right? I think that last year, although we were losing in the beginning, we were playing the right way. I think this is a different kind of battle where we just need to figure out how to play 60 minutes of hockey the right way."

Toronto Head Coach Troy Ryan: "I think we have to try and re-evaluate where we're at right now as a group. I would find it hard to find anybody that's pleased or happy with our play as a group right now. Just need to be better. It obviously is early in the season, but I know last year we were able to turn it around, but I don't think you can rest on that kind of run again. The league is tighter, the league is more difficult to play against. I think the talent is there, there's enough skill in our group - I think we're lacking a bit of mentality right now."

New York forward Emmy Fecteau: "We could hear the fans from the bench tonight, they were really loud, and I think we are so grateful to have such good fans. I would say they brought the energy today and that really helped us through this win."

New York Head Coach Greg Fargo: "The first period was back and forth as I am sure everyone noticed. It wasn't our best, but it certainly wasn't our worst period of hockey and we just kind of hung with it and I thought we came out with a different energy in the second."

NOTABLES 

Corinne Schroeder is the first PWHL goaltender to three wins and sits tied for the league-lead with 113 saves.

All four New York goal scorers notched their first of the season: Noora Tulus, Emmy Fecteau, Micah Zandee-Hart and Jaime Bourbonnais.

Tulus' goal also served as her first-ever PWHL point. The foward, who was selected in the third round, 13th overall by the Sirens in the 2024 PWHL draft, suited up on a line with Sarah Fillier and Alex Carpenter for the first time, who each assisted on the tally.

Fillier and Carpenter each extended their season-opening point streaks to four games. Fillier leads the PWHL with seven points (2G, 5A), while Carpenter sits second with six points (3G, 3A).

Fecteau's goal was her first PWHL point in her fourth game played. She was selected by New York with the first pick of the sixth round in the 2024 PWHL draft.

Sirens captain Zandee-Hart scored her first-ever PWHL goal, a power play marker, in her 23rd career game. With the goal, Zandee-Hart extended her season-opening point streak to four games and leads all defenders with five points and sits tied for third in overall scoring (1G, 4A). She has already surpassed her season point total from last season (3A).

Toronto defender Renata Fast extended her season-opening point streak to four games (4A). She now sits tied for fifth in league scoring and tied for first on the Sceptres with Hannah Miller, who had a goal and an assist in the game.

Jessie Eldridge tallied an assist, bringing her season total to five points (1G, 4A). The forward sits tied for third in league scoring with teammate Zandee-Hart.

Bourbonnais' first goal of season, scored on the power play, was the sixth of her PWHL career and fourth on the advantage. Maja Nylén Persson recorded her first PWHL point with an assist on the goal, while Élizabeth Giguère also hit the scoresheet for the first time this season, adding the secondary assist.

Emma Woods recorded her first two points of the season, a goal and an assist in the third period. Woods was playing in her first game against her former team since signing as a free agent with Toronto in the off-season. She celebrated her 29th birthday today.

Kali Flanagan recorded her first point of the season, an assist on Woods' third period goal. Flanagan had six points (3G, 3A) with Toronto during the 2024 regular season.

Toronto goaltender Raygan Kirk made her PWHL debut in the third period, coming in to relieve starter Kristen Campbell to start the final frame. Kirk stopped all 9 shots she faced.

New York adds to their league-best power play goal tally to five through four games. Their power play percentage sits at 33.3%, tied with Boston for the best mark in the league.

New York's four second period goals are the most in a single period this season. They were one of three teams to score four in a single period last season (Apr. 30 vs. Ottawa).

The Sirens have scored four goals in all three of their wins this season.

Toronto has been outshot in their last three games, all regulation losses. The streak matches the team's longest losing streak during the PWHL's inaugural season.

The Sceptres allowed the first goal for a fourth consecutive game to open the 2024-25 campaign. Last season, they also surrendered the first goal in each of their first four games before going on to score first in 15 of their final 20.

SCORESHEET RECAP 

Toronto 0 0 2 - 2

New York 0 4 0 - 4

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period-1, New York, Tulus 1 (Carpenter, Fillier), 2:57. 2, New York, Fecteau 1 (Downie-Landry, Aurard), 7:17. 3, New York, Zandee-Hart 1 (Eldridge, Roque), 8:12 (PP). 4, New York, Bourbonnais 1 (Nylen Persson, Giguère), 17:53 (PP). Penalties-Woods Tor (slashing), 8:02; Connors Tor (interference), 16:52; Turnbull Tor (tripping), 17:24.

3rd Period-5, Toronto, Miller 2 (Fast, Woods), 2:39. 6, Toronto, Woods 1 (Miller, Flanagan), 19:26. Penalties-Fast Tor (roughing), 3:27; Levis Ny (holding), 3:27; Simpson Ny (tripping), 4:11; Bernard Tor (roughing), 11:04; Zandee-Hart Ny (roughing), 11:04; MacKinnon Tor (roughing), 14:23.

Shots on Goal-Toronto 8-7-14-29. New York 7-14-9-30.

Power Play Opportunities-Toronto 0 / 1; New York 2 / 4.

Goalies-Toronto, Campbell 1-3-0-0 (21 shots-17 saves); Kirk 0-0-0-0 (9 shots-9 saves). New York, Schroeder 3-1-0-0 (29 shots-27 saves).

A-2,851

THREE STARS 

1. Corinne Schroeder (NY) 27 SVS

2. Micah Zandee-Hart (NY) 1G

3. Noora Tulus (NY) 1G

STANDINGS 

New York (2-1-0-1) - 8 PTS - 1st Place 

Toronto (1-0-0-3) - 3 PTS - 6th Place 

UPCOMING SCHEDULE 

Toronto: Saturday, December 21, vs. Montréal at 2:00 p.m. ET

New York: Sunday, December 22, vs. Minnesota at 12:00 p.m. ET

