Ottawa Black Bears Sign Jake Stevens to a Two-Year Contract

June 17, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa Black Bears announced today that they have signed Jake Stevens to a two-year contract. The 5'9 193 lb. defenceman/transitional player was drafted by the organization 10th overall in the 2023 NLL entry draft.

A Puslinch, Ont. native, Stevens was named the Terry Sanderson Memorial Award Winner as Most Outstanding Transition Player in the OJLL in 2018. He spent three seasons with Princeton, recording 29 points (24 goals, five assists) in 2023. In 2024, Stevens transferred to Syracuse for graduate studies, where he registered 36 points (21 goals, 15 assists) in 16 games.

"When we drafted Jake in 2023, we knew we were getting a special player" said Black Bears general manager Rich Lisk. "His up-tempo style and athleticism will fit perfectly into our defense transition game."

