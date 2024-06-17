Thunderbirds, Theede Agree to Three-Year Extension

June 17, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds announced today that the team has signed forward Dawson Theede to a three-year contract extension.

"I'm excited to be back in Halifax for three more years in front of the best fans in the league to try and bring a championship to the city," Theede said.

Theede, 27, has spent three of his four NLL seasons as a member of the Thunderbirds organization. After being drafted by the franchise in the fourth round of the 2018 NLL Draft, he spent one year in Rochester before being selected by New York in expansion. He had another stop in Panther City in 2022 before being re-acquired by the Thunderbirds midway through that same season.

The Brooklin, Ontario product played in all 18 games for the Thunderbirds this season, setting a new career-high for himself in goals (30), assists (28), and points (58). For his efforts this past year, Theede was voted by the Thunderbirds faithful as the Fan Favourite Award recipient.

In 42 career games, Theede has 55 goals and 106 points to go along with 163 loose balls.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from June 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.