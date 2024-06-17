Colorado Mammoth Summer Camp Set to Invade Lakewood July 22-24

June 17, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - As the Colorado Mammoth remain dedicated to growing the game we love throughout the lacrosse-forward state of Colorado, youth athletes between the ages of 7 and 14 are primed to learn from the pros themselves once again next month as the team hosts its 2024 edition of its Colorado Mammoth Summer Camp, presented by Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children!

Set to take place on the outdoor fields surrounding the team's own training headquarters, Foothills Fieldhouse in Lakewood, Colorado, youth athletes will be scattered throughout two fields of hard-working campers as National Lacrosse League (NLL) veterans in Dillon Ward and company pass along the skills needed for attendees to take their game to the next level.

Featuring three days of action-packed, skill-building and award-earning drills, games and exercises, campers will be encouraged to think outside of the box and will be challenged by competitive obstacles and opponents along the way.

All in the name of fun, of course!

Whether you're an up-and-coming goaltender, well-tuned scorer or defensive-minded dawg, the 2024 Colorado Mammoth Summer Camp will present opportunities to grow as individuals, good sports and members of the Colorado lacrosse community alike.

With attendees allowed to sport both short sticks and long poles, athletes will don the same gear that Ward, Connor Kelly, Zed Williams and beyond continue to sport throughout the offseason, playing within the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) while continuing to learn from the NLL's best.

Standout defensemen Warren Jeffrey and Brett Craig are confirmed to be in attendance, providing tips and tricks for all campers with long pole and midfield aspirations, while the remainder of Mammoth players to be announced in the coming weeks. Knowing the likes of Connor Robinson, Eli McLaughlin and beyond attended last summer's session, we'd only expect some big names to round out this year's coaching roster!

All Colorado Mammoth Summer Camp participants will receive a custom 2024 Colorado Mammoth reversible pinnie upon checking in on day one, with each attendee later receiving a ticket to an upcoming 2024-25 Colorado Mammoth home game inside the LOUD HOUSE!

With the three daily sessions taking place July 22-24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., campers are encouraged to bring plenty of water and snacks for each of the four-hour windows.

For more information on this year's Colorado Mammoth Summer Camp, feel free to visit the Camps & Clinics page on coloradomammoth.com and sign up for this year's fun via the registration page!

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from June 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.