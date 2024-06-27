Ottawa Black Bears Announce Participation in Ottawa Senators Summer Hockey Camps

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Black Bears announced today that they will be participating in the Ottawa Senators Summer Hockey Camps taking place at the Bell Sensplex. The Black Bears will be hosting an off-ice session with camp participants on Tuesdays from July 2 to Aug. 27. Lacrosse sessions will be taught by several different Black Bears players throughout the summer including goaltender Will Johnston, forward Nathan Grenon and transition Jacob Gasperetti. Campers can expect to learn skills such as passing, shooting, loose ball retrieval, cradling and protecting the ball and more.

"We are excited for the opportunity to engage with the Ottawa-Gatineau community and bring awareness to lacrosse at the grassroots level" said Rich Lisk, general manager of the Black Bears. "Hockey and lacrosse have such strong ties, this will be an excellent off-ice skills development opportunity for the campers."

"We are thrilled to have the Ottawa Black Bears join our Ottawa Senators Summer Hockey Camps this year" said Jenna MacLeod, general manager of Capital Sports Management Inc. and the Sensplex. "Their participation provides an exciting opportunity for our campers to be introduced to lacrosse and learn its fundamentals from skilled athletes from the Ottawa Black Bears. This collaboration enriches the camp experience and encourages a love for new sports among the kids."

