Mammoth Re-Sign Defenseman Noah Lebar Via One-Year Deal

June 27, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed defenseman Noah Lebar to a one-year contract agreement, set to begin during the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

Originally drafted by Colorado in the sixth round (83rd overall) of the 2021 NLL Entry Draft, the Kitchener, Ontario native is set to enter his fourth season with the Mammoth this fall.

Appearing in just two games during the 2023-24 campaign after spending a majority of the season on the Injured Reserve List recovering from a lower-body injury, Lebar logged two loose balls and two penalty minutes in limited late-season action.

After spending the 2022 season on the team's Practice Player List, the 6-3, 225-lb. prospect made his debut in burgundy during his second pro effort, eventually recording 14 loose balls, one caused turnover and four penalty minutes across nine games played during the 2023 campaign.

Currently playing summer ball north of the border under the coaching efforts of Mammoth Offensive Coordinator Jason Bishop and alongside Colorado teammates in Tyson Gibson, Sean Kriwokon and Owen Down, he's soaking up all of the reps he can while contributing for Bishop's New Westminster Salmonbellies of the Western Lacrosse Association (WLA).

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media throughout the summer stretch as the team continues to craft its roster for the upcoming 2024-25 NLL campaign.

And with the 2024 NLL Entry Draft quickly approaching this fall, there's plenty of reasons to stay in-tune with the burgundy and black squad!

