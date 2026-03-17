Otis Odom Named Week 2 Special Teams Player of the Week

Published on March 17, 2026 under National Arena League (NAL)

Omaha Beef News Release







Otis Odom was named week 2 Special Teams Player of the Week after his performance last Saturday in a 44-31 loss to the Pueblo Punishers at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Odom returned eight kicks for 204 yards including a 55-yard touchdown to start the third quarter.

The Beef return to action Saturday as they travel to Salina, KS to renew their rivalry with the Salina Liberty.







National Arena League Stories from March 17, 2026

Otis Odom Named Week 2 Special Teams Player of the Week - Omaha Beef

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