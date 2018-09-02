Osprey Fall in Extra Innings in Helena, 6-5

September 2, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release





HELENA, MT - Helena SS Brice Turang singled home LF Je'Von Ward to drive home the winning run in the bottom of the 10th as the Helena Brewers beat the Missoula Osprey 6-5 in Helena. The Osprey had tied the game in the top of the 8th on 1B Joe Robbins double in the right center field gap to send it to extra innings. Missoula had jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three innings, but Helena took a 5-4 lead with a 3-run 7th inning. With the loss, the Osprey are now officially eliminated from playoff contention. The Osprey have four games remaining. They play Monday in Helena and then return home for the final homestand of the season Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

The game started well enough for the Osprey as they built that 4-0 lead. In the 1st inning, SS Blaze Alexander tripled and scored on 3B Buddy Kennedy's RBI double. In the 3rd, CF Alek Thomas doubled and then scored on an Alexander single. Thomas originally stopped at third as the throw came to home and an alert Alexander broke for second on the throw, but Brewers C Mike Alescio air mailed the throw to get Alexander at second allowing Thomas to trot home. After a single by DH Zack Shannon and walk to 2B Eddie Hernandez loaded the bases, both Alexander and Shannon scored on a 2-run single by Robbins to make it 4-0 after 3 innings.

The score stayed that way until the home 5th . Helena started its comeback with the help of an error. Osprey RF David Sanchez dropped a fly ball to right for a two base error. Later in the inning, Alescio and Ward doubled home runs and Helena made it 4-2 on two unearned runs. Then in the 7th, Helena took the lead. CF Pablo Abreu doubled to open the frame. One out later, Alescio singled him home. Ward doubled home Alescio and then the 3rd run was scored on a sac fly to give the Brewers a 5-4 lead.

After the Osprey tied the game in the 8th on the Robbins single, the game went to extra innings. In the 10th, with Buddy Kennedy on second, Shannon hit a line drive to short but it was caught by Turang who doubled Kennedy off second to end the threat. Helena then got their winning hit in the bottom of the 10th to eliminate the Osprey's post season hopes.

The Osprey and Brewers conclude heir 3 game series in Helena with game 3 on Monday. Game time on Sunday is 4:05pm. Fans can listen to the game on ESPN Missoula 102.9 FM with the pre-game show beginning at 3:45pm. The Osprey return home for the final homestand of the season next versus Helena Tuesday through Thursday. All three games are at 7:05pm. Tickets are on sale now at the MSO Hub in downtown Missoula or by visiting the Osprey at www.missoulaosprey.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 2, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.